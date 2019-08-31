Clase gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first career save in a 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Jose Leclerc had pitched in both of the prior two games and struggled Thursday, so Clase's save opportunity may not signal a full changing of the guard at closer for the Rangers, but the rookie with the 99 mph fastball could well be the future in the ninth inning for the club. Don't be surprised if he gets a few more chances to finish out games for Texas in September.