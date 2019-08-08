Clase logged a perfect eighth inning Wednesday against the Indians.

He did not allow a baserunner or record a strikeout, needing 13 pitches (11 strikes) to complete the frame. Arguably the second-best relief pitching prospect in baseball behind Andres Munoz, Clase can touch triple digits with his fastball and he also has a cutter that touched 98 mph in this outing. Through 2.2 MLB innings, he has not allowed a hit while walking one and striking out one. Clase clearly has ninth-inning stuff, and could take over as the Rangers closer at some point in 2020, if not sooner.

