The Rangers acquired Segura from the Phillies on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Daniel Robert.

A 20-year-old right-handed starter, Segura signed with the Phillies out of the Dominican Republic in January 2022 and reached full-season ball for the first time in 2024. He returned to the Florida State League this season and had produced a 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 17 innings with Single-A Clearwater before being dealt to the Rangers. Segura is likely to report to Single-A Hickory with his new organization.