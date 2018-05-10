Jenkins was promoted to High-A Down East, Mark Parker of the Hickory Record reports.

The 21-year-old Jenkins showed improvement at the plate during his third tour at Low-A Hickory, batting .291 while leading the South Atlantic League with 16 steals. He's got the wheels that'll play in the majors, but questions will linger about his hit tool. After more than 950 plate appearances at that level, it's about time the 2015 second-round draft earned a promotion.