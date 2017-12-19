Goeddel signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Goeddel started the 2017 season in the minors before earning a promotion near the end of June and subsequently posting a 5.28 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 29 innings out of the Mets' bullpen. He did strike out 33 batters over that span, and his solid strikeout potential could earn him a role in the Rangers' bullpen at some point in 2018.