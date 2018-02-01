Rangers' Erik Goeddel: Will be stretched out in spring
The Rangers plan to stretch Goeddel out in spring training in an attempt to bolster the starting-pitching depth in the organization,
With Cole Hamels, Doug Fister, Matt Moore and Mike Minor expected to break camp as members of the rotation and Martin Perez (elbow) on track to round out the staff before long, it's unlikely that Goeddel gets a legitimate shake for a starting role with the big club to open the season. However, Goeddel's performance in the spring could determine whether he claims a rotation spot at Triple-A Round Rock, or if the Rangers deploy him in the familiar bullpen role he filled with the Mets the past four seasons. Goeddel last worked as a full-time starter in 2013 at Double-A Binghamton, submitting a 4.37 ERA and 8.4 K/9 rate across 134 innings.
