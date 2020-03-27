Play

Vasquez signed a minor-league contract with Rangers on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Vasquez was assigned to Triple-A Nashville after agreeing to the deal. He spent the 2019 season in the Rangers' organization but managed just a 6.37 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 35.1 innings between Double and Triple-A.

