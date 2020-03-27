Rangers' Esmerling Vasquez: Joins Rangers on minor-league deal
Vasquez signed a minor-league contract with Rangers on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Vasquez was assigned to Triple-A Nashville after agreeing to the deal. He spent the 2019 season in the Rangers' organization but managed just a 6.37 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 35.1 innings between Double and Triple-A.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest Opening Day Fantasy stars
Yes, lots of us are missing Opening Day today, so here's a fun look back at some of the most...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...