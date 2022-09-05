Carter (knee) was activated from the injured list and started Sunday for High-A Hickory, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He returned as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Crawdads.

Carter, who missed two weeks with a bruised left knee, ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League in OPS (.868), seventh in steals (24) and leads the circuit in triples (10). Rangers assistant general manager for player development Ross Fenstermaker told the assembled Dallas-Fort Worth media that the 20-year-old outfielder is on the cusp of Double-A, citing the need to evaluate his health and performance over the final month.