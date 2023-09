Carter will start in right field and bat ninth after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Carter was called up for his MLB debut Friday to replace Adolis Garcia (knee), who went on the injured list in a corresponding move. Carter played just eight games with Round Rock before receiving the call to the majors, going 12-for-34 with three RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases. He figures to see regular playing time while Garcia is out.