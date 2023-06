Carter (wrist) was cleared Friday to begin a rehab assignment with the Rangers' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter is on track to return to his post at Double-A Frisco later this month following a couple-week absence to heal a wrist injury. One of the top prospects in the Rangers' system, he was batting .276/.404/.387 with four homers and nine steals in 41 games this year at Double-A prior to the minor-league IL stint.