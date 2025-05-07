Carter started in center field and went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Boston.

Carter was called up from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day and made his season debut for the Rangers. Two days earlier, Texas placed its primary center fielder for much of the season, Leody Taveras, on outright waivers, opening up a role for the lefty-hitting Carter. He has an opportunity to take hold of the strongside of a platoon in center. Taveras was eventually claimed by the Mariners and is out of the organization. Carter had one hit in three at-bats against left-handers Tuesday and could become an everyday player if he shows improvement against southpaws (.263 career OPS).