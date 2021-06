Carter was placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Down East with right lower-back stiffness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 2020 second-round pick has a .236/.438/.387 slash line with two homers, 12 RBI, 12 stolen bases, 22 runs and a 34:28 BB:K through 32 games this season, but he'll now be unavailable due to the injury. It's unclear how long Carter is expected to be sidelined.