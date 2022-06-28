Carter hit safely in all six games for High-A Hickory last week and was named to the Pipeline Prospect of the Week team, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports.

Carter got the six-game run started in style with a three-hit effort last Tuesday which featured two triples, a home run, six RBI and two additional runs. Prior to his hot week, Carter batted just .143 for the month of June (6-for-42), his taste of adversity of the season, but the 19-year-old outfielder responded well. A surprise second-round selection in 2020, Carter has reaffirmed the organization's decision by showing good plate discipline with extra-base power.