Carter was removed from Thursday's game versus the Royals in the eighth inning after being hit in the right wrist by a pitch, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter was struck by a Daniel Lynch offering in the seventh inning. He remained in the game initially before eventually being lifted an inning later. Carter is likely set to undergo X-rays, and an update on his condition should be forthcoming. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base before exiting.