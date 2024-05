The Rangers will place Carter (undisclosed) on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter has missed some time this month with a back issue, although it's unclear whether that's the injury that's sending him to the IL. The young outfielder is hitless over his last nine contests and has struggled mightily so far this season, slashing just .188/.272/.361. It's not clear how long Carter might be sidelined.