The Rangers are expected to monitor Carter's back closely throughout the 2025 season, though he's been reluctant to reveal his exact diagnosis, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter made it clear that discussing the back injury isn't exactly his favorite topic. However, he noted that the issue could be considered chronic inflammation since it's flared up in two of his last three seasons. "I kind of want to keep it personal," said Carter when asked about his diagnosis. "It's personal to me and we're going to keep it that way. I can't change it. It's a part of me now, but we've got a plan." This update feels a bit ominous after it was previously reported that he'd enter spring training without any restrictions, as it sounds as though the back injury could flare up at various points during the year. Manager Bruce Bochy noted that the level of concern is low entering camp, but the team plans to monitor the 22-year-old closely, which could mean regular rest days.