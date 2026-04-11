Rangers' Evan Carter: Homer, steal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.
Carter was part of a ninth-inning comeback for the Rangers, lifting his first homer of the season off Edwin Diaz. The outfielder has four extra-base hits this season, and he's also up to two steals after swiping a bag earlier in the game. Carter could be more consistent at the plate -- he's batting .237 with a .736 OPS, three RBI and six runs scored over 13 contests, but he is seeing steady playing time in center field and should stick there regularly against right-handed pitchers.
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