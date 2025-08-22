Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that further evaluation revealed Carter (wrist) sustained a fracture when he was hit by a pitch Thursday, and he could be out for the remainder of the season, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While Bochy didn't offer any more specifics, Carter appears to be headed toward a lengthy stint on the injured list and could be out for the remainder of the 2025 campaign. The center fielder had started seven of Texas's last eight games, and a prolonged absence will mean Wyatt Langford slides back over to center, and more playing time in left field for Alejandro Osuna.