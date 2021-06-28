Carter isn't expected to make his return to the Low-A Down East lineup until early September while he recovers from a stress fracture on the right side of his back, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter, a 2020 second-round pick, slashed .236/.438/.387 with two home runs and 12 stolen bases in 32 games before he was shut down in mid-June with the injury, which the Rangers initially classified as right lower-back stiffness. Follow-up examinations evidently revealed a more serious concern, and the 18-year-old now appears on track to spend most of his first professional season on the injured list.