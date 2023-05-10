Carter jumped 11 spots on Baseball America's prospect list, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Carter, who ranks 35th on MLB's prospect rankings, moved up to 11th on Baseball America's list. That magazine noted the following: "A center fielder with advanced on-base ability, baserunning acumen and bat-to ball skills, Carter has begun to show above-average or better power in games. Carter is looking like one of the best picks of the five-round 2020 draft." He was also named the Rangers' minor league Player of the Month for April, per SI.com The 20-year-old outfielder batted .343/.500/.543 with four home runs and 20 RBI over 18 games at Double-A Frisco during the month.