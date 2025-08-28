The Rangers will transfer Carter (wrist) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

A fractured right wrist forced Carter onto the injured list last Friday, and his impending move to the 60-day IL will put an early end to his season. The 22-year-old will finish 2025 with a .247/.336/.392 slash line alongside five homers, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and 14 steals over 63 games. His 40-man spot will be filled by Dylan Moore, who will join the active roster Friday to replace Corey Seager (appendectomy).