site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-evan-carter-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Evan Carter: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carter is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.
Carter has a .640 OPS over his past 11 contests and will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Wyatt Langford will man left field while Andrew Knizner serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read