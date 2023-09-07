The Rangers have considered a promotion of Carter from Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Grant's report was written Tuesday, one day before Adolis Garcia exited a game with a right knee injury. It remains unclear at this point how much time Garcia might miss, but it's reasonable to think any sort of absence for him would only increase the odds of the Rangers giving Carter a look. Carter has an .818 OPS in his first eight games with Round Rock after hitting .284/.411/.451 with 12 homers and 22 steals at Double-A Frisco. In addition to the injury concern with Garcia in right field, the reeling Rangers have also seen center fielder Leody Taveras' production drop off badly in the second half (.586 OPS). Carter has experience at all three outfield positions but is primarily a center fielder.