Carter is hitting .282/.377/.477 with 10 homers, 23 steals and a 51:69 BB:K through 90 games for High-A Hickory.
He has as many triples as homers, with 18 doubles to boot -- that's 38 extra-base hits so far this season. Not bad. Carter's combination of rock-solid plate discipline, pop and speed makes him an impressive prospect even if he doesn't have that one big carrying tool. It's noteworthy that he's been caught stealing 11 times, but we're also talking about a 19-year-old in his first pro season who's running on significantly more experienced pitchers and catchers. The speed is real (albeit not quite elite), and he'll likely improve his success rate as he refines his technique.