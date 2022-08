Carter was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Hickory with a bruised left knee Sunday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Carter has an .873 OPS with 11 home runs, 65 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 94 games with Hickory this year, but he'll be sidelined for at least the next week due to the knee issue. He'll turn 20 years old Monday, and he could see a late-season promotion to Double-A Frisco.