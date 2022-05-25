Carter has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games for High-A Hickory and owns a season line of .308/.380/.511 with four homers and seven steals through 32 contests.

He's been racking up the counting stats, too -- Carter has driven in 24 runs and scored another 28. An unknown quantity when the Rangers drafted him in the second round two years ago, Carter's put himself firmly on the prospect map with his combination of plate discipline, pop and speed. While his walk rate this season isn't anywhere near the 24.3 percent mark he put up in Low-A last year, it's still solid at 10.1 percent, and he isn't striking out much (13.9 percent). All in all, the 19-year-old center fielder offers an exciting package for dynasty formats.