The Rangers will promote Carter from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

With Adolis Garcia (knee) headed for the injured list, the Rangers will call up Carter in order to make up for the loss of a key bat. Carter is slashing .290/.415/.444 with 12 homers and 65 RBI between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. He's capable of playing all three outfield positions and is likely to see a decent share of playing time between Garcia's injury and Leody Taveras' offensive struggles.