Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Wednesday that Carter will begin the season in the minors, Levi Weaver of The Athleticreports.

Bochy noted that Carter needs time in the minors to get everyday reps, and that it would be "pushing a kid too much" for him to open the season in the majors. The 20-year-old is widely considered one of the best outfield prospects in baseball, and has performed well in the Cactus League with a .600 on-base percentage and a pair of steals over 16 plate appearances in Arizona. Carter may start the season in the minors, but a strong showing at the higher levels this spring could see him helping the Rangers -- and fantasy managers -- at some point this summer.