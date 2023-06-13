Duran went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 9-6 extra-innings loss to the Angels.
Duran's second-inning blast gave the Rangers an early 3-0 lead that eventually expanded to 5-0, but Texas pitching couldn't hold it, and the offense went silent. It was Duran's first homer since returning from the injured list earlier this month. The layoff didn't hurt his plate production. Duran, who's started seven of nine games since being activated, is 8-for-22 (.364) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and six runs scored.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Managing tightness•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: On base three times in return•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Activated, in lineup Saturday•