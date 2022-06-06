Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Duran restored a one-run lead for the Rangers with his seventh-inning blast. He went 0-for-3 with an error in his debut Saturday, but it didn't take long for the top prospect to make an impact. With Andy Ibanez optioned out to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Duran has a chance to establish himself as the starting third baseman while Josh Smith (shoulder) is on the injured list. Charlie Culberson will also be in contention for time at the hot corner, though both he and Duran are right-handed hitters.
