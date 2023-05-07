Duran went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and three strikeouts in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Angels.

Duran got the Rangers on the board with his blast in the second inning. This was his fifth multi-hit effort in his last nine games, a span in which he has three homers, 10 RBI and a 0:7 BB:K. The infielder raised his slash line to .318/.348/.506 with four homers, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and two stolen bases through 26 contests this season. He hasn't had a major issue with strikeouts, doing so at a 24.7 percent rate, but he's also drawn just one walk this season.