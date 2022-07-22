Duran started at second base, batted ninth, and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Marlins.

Duran was called up from Triple-A Round Rock after the Rangers placed Brad Miller (neck) on the injured list. Marcus Semien, the primary starter at second base, moved to shortstop as Corey Seager got the day off. This is Duran's second stint in the majors this season, and he was one of three members of the lineup -- along with Josh Smith and Elier Hernandez --that are getting their first taste of MLB in 2022. Throw the 23-year-old Leody Taveras in the mix, and a picture of an organization building next year's squad emerges.