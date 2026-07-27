Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Cracks 11th homer in loss

Duran went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Mariners.

Duran plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before launching a 420-foot solo homer to left field in the eighth inning, though the Rangers were unable to muster a late-game comeback. The club has shifted the 27-year-old around the diamond defensively as needed, and his offensive production has remained consistent. In 96 games, Duran is slashing .271/.322/.447 with 11 homers, 55 RBI, 46 runs and seven stolen bases.