Duran entered Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game at third base. He went 0-for-1 with a walk.

Duran pinch hit for Josh Smith, who had started at third base in place of the injured Josh Jung (thumb). The lefty-batting Smith started against a right-hander, while Duran cane into the game once a left-handed reliever entered for the Rays. While those two could form a platoon as Jung rehabs for at least the next six weeks, Justin Foscue could get opportunities there, too. Foscue was called up Tuesday and played 35 games at the hot corner while at Triple-A Round Rock in 2023.