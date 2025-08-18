Duran entered Sunday's game in the seventh inning after first baseman Jake Burger was removed with a wrist injury. Duran finished out the game at first base and went 0-for-1 with a walk in a 10-4 victory over the Blue Jays.

There's no shortage of players on the roster that can play first base, and Duran could be the choice against lefties should Burger miss any time. Against right-handers, manager Bruce Bochy has Josh Smith, Rowdy Tellez and Joc Pederson that hit from the left side of the plate.