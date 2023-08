Duran went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Duran beat out an infield groundball to short, which enabled J.P. Martinez to score the tying run with two outs in the ninth inning. It was the second straight multi-hit effort for Duran, who is fighting out of a slump. The outfielder/infielder had hit .156 (10-for-64) over 21 games before going 6-for-11 during the three-game series against San Francisco.