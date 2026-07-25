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Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Filling in at hot corner

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Duran started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over Seattle.

Duran made a second consecutive start at third base, while Josh Jung tends to sore calf. The injury was not considered serious when Jung left Tuesday's game, but the Rangers held him out of Wednesday's game, figuring he'd be ready to go after Thursday's off day. He tested the injury Friday, per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com, and was unable to go full speed. Wilson added the Rangers would probably need to make a decision about placing Jung on the injured list Saturday. However it plays out, Duran is expected to fill-in at third base for as long as needed. He's hit safely in four straight games.

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