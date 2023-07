Duran started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Duran made a second consecutive start at short and 28th of the season, as Corey Seager (thumb) is on the injured list. Duran has been chilly since coming back from the All-Star break. He entered Sunday 2-for-18 with nine strikeouts over six games.