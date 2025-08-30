Duran started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Duran got the start at short in the first game after Corey Seager underwent appendectomy surgery Thursday. Duran eventually moved to second base in the seventh inning, when Josh Smith moved from first base to short. Duran (against lefties) and Smith (righties) should share the position while Seager is on the mend.