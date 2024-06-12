Duran started at shortstop and went and went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 15-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Duran started in place of the injured Corey Seager (hamstring), who missed a fourth consecutive game. Josh Smith has served as the primary fill-in when Seager's been unavailable this season, but Smith was given a break Tuesday. Duran produced a run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning then popped his second home run of the season in the seventh. He has a modest seven-game hit streak (8-for-25, seven RBI) and hit safely in 14 of the previous 16 games. The Rangers maintain that Seager's injury is not serious and are not considering a stint on the IL.