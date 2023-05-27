The Rangers placed Duran on the 10-day injured list Saturday with mild right oblique discomfort.

Duran was already set to miss a third consecutive game Saturday in Baltimore due to the injury, and with his injury evidently being viewed as more than a day-to-day concern, the Rangers opted to deactivate him. The transaction is retroactive to Wednesday, meaning that the 24-year-old is eligible to return June 3. Josh Smith or the newly activated Travis Jankowski (hamstring) are the top candidates to replace Duran's spot in the Rangers' everyday lineup.