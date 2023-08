Duran was hit by a pitch on his left hand Wednesday and stayed in the game after being attended to by trainers, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to Oakland.

The Rangers are off Thursday, and Duran is presumed to be available Friday when Texas resumes its road trip in San Francisco. He's slashing .156/.260/.266 since the All-Star break.