Duran went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Saturday's 18-3 victory over the Athletics.

Duran's first long ball of the year came in the eighth inning, when the game was already out of reach. The second-year player now has six career homers after being called up in June. The former top 100 prospect is also on a four-game hit streak, so he seems to be coming into his own at the big-league level.