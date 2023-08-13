Duran went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Giants.

Duran also had a sacrifice fly in the contest, but he came up a homer shy of the cycle. He was in the lineup at designated hitter for a second straight game after he was hit on the hand by a pitch Wednesday. Duran should maintain a near-everyday role at least until Jonah Heim (wrist) returns to action, which could push Mitch Garver into the DH spot more frequently. Duran is slashing .282/.328/.483 with 14 home runs, six stolen bases, 42 RBI, 44 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples over 93 contests.