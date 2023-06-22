Duran went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Duran has multiple hits in three of his last four games. His homer was his second in 15 contests in June, while the steal was his first since May 19. The 24-year-old has solid numbers on the year with a .319/.355/.524 slash line, nine homers, four steals, 30 RBI and 29 runs scored through 200 plate appearances. Duran has seen most of his playing time in left field lately, and if Travis Jankowski's undisclosed injury from Wednesday proves serious, Duran could get a bit more job security.