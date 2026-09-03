Duran batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Athletics.

Duran gave the Rangers an early lead when he took Jacob Lopez deep on the third pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning. It was the 16th home run of the season for Duran, who has found his swing again. Following a two-week run at the beginning of August in which he batted .128 (6-for-47), Duran's posted a .404 average (19-for-47) with three doubles, one triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the subsequent 13 games. He's now at a career-high 507 plate appearances with a career-high .791 OPS.