The Rangers added Duran to their World Series roster Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Duran will be added to the roster as a replacement for Adolis Garcia, who suffered an oblique injury on a swing during Game 3. Duran slashed .276/.324/.443 across 439 plate appearances during the regular season, but he has yet to register a plate appearance in the postseason and will likely be used off the bench during the final games of the Fall Classic.