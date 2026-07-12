Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Lone Rangers bright spot in loss

Duran went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Duran knocked in all three Rangers runs with a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the ninth. The utility man has turned on his power of late, bashing four home runs and collecting seven RBI over his past six games. Duran has been quite valuable for Texas this season, as he's slashing .272/.322/.439 with 10 long balls, 39 runs, 50 RBI and seven stolen bases through 86 contests while playing every position on the field aside from catcher and pitcher.