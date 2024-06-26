The Rangers optioned Duran to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Duran had a nice first full season with the Rangers in 2023, slashing .276/.324/.443 with 14 home runs and eight stolen bases. His follow-up in 2024 has not been as successful, as he sports just a .256/.294/.324 line with two home runs and one steal over 58 contests. Duran could still play a prominent role with the Rangers later this season, but for now he'll try to get back on track in a less-pressurized environment.