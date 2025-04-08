The Rangers optioned Duran to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
With Josh Jung (neck) back from the injured list, Duran is the odd man out in the Rangers' infield mix. He failed to record a hit or get on base across his first 12 plate appearances to begin the season. Duran will try to find his swing with more regular playing time in the minors.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Starts at third base•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Enters at third base•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Left off projected roster•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Not guaranteed roster spot•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Placed on paternity list•